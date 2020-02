Also available on the NBC app

Check out all the times former cast members from Saturday Night Live have been on 30 Rock. Featuring: Amy Poehler, Jimmy Fallon, Fred Armisen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kristen Wiig, Steve Martin, Jason Sudeikis, Will Ferrell, Will Forte, Bill Hader, and more.

Appearing:

S7 E12 3 min Web Exclusive Comedy Primetime

2013 NBC Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved