New Year's Resolutions: Expectations vs. Reality

Also available on the NBC app

Liz (Tina Fey), Jenna (Jane Krakowski), Jack (Alec Baldwin) and the rest of the gang all have some New Year's resolutions. Let's see how that works out for our friends at TGS.

Appearing:

S7 E12 2 min TV-PG Web Exclusive Comedy Primetime

2013 NBC Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved