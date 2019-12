Also available on the NBC app

Watch the "Kidney Now" performance featuring Adam Levine, Sara Bareilles, the Beastie Boys, Sheryl Crow, Elvis Costello, Michael McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Clay Aiken, Steve Earle, Wyclef Jean, Norah Jones, Talib Kweli, Cyndi Lauper, Moby and more.

Appearing:

