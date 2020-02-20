Also available on the NBC app

Rachel Dratch plays multiple hilarious characters on 30 Rock. Check out her appearances as Barbara Walters, Greta Johanssen, Maria, Dr. Beauvoir, Jadwiga, Elizabeth Taylor, Vlem, Martha Blanch and Blue Man.

S7 E12 2 min TV-PG Web Exclusive Comedy Primetime

