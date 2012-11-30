Disappointment and Disco Fries

Bummed after another negative pregnancy test, Liz and Criss run into Dennis and his adopted son, Black Dennis.
Appearing:Tina FeyJames Marsden
Tags: Jack, Tina, Jenna, Tracy, Kenneth, 30, rock, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Alec Baldwin, Scott Adsit, Keith Powell, Judah Friedlander, Katrina Bowden, Jack McBrayer, Lonny Ross, Will Arnett., Adoption, Dennis, Marriage, Family, Liz Lemon, Criss, Black Dennis, Megan, James
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.