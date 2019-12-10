Also available on the NBC app

Claire (Jennifer Aniston) is Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) and Jenna Maroney's former roommate, and she's ready to PARTY! ("The One with the Cast of Night Court," Season 3, Episode 3)

Appearing:

S7 E12 1 min Web Exclusive Comedy Primetime

2013 NBC Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved